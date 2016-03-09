Fox News Poll: Kasich pulls ahead of Trump in Ohio

The latest Fox News poll shows Ohio Governor John Kasich beating out Donald Trump among Buckeye Republicans by a 34 to 29 percent margin. Ted Cruz is third with 19 percent. Marco Rubio trails with just 7 percent.

That’s according to a new Fox News poll of Ohio likely Republican primary voters. The governor’s edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error.

Kasich is bolstered by positive evaluations of his job performance as governor. He has a sky high 79 percent approval rating among the Ohio party faithful.

Even so, nearly one quarter of Kasich supporters say they could end up voting for another candidate (23 percent). For Trump supporters, 19 percent say they may change their mind.

WTOL 11 asked the Chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Toledo Dr. Sam Nelson what the reliability of the polling is at this point.

“Well, mostly the records been pretty good. I mean, obviously Michigan the other day that was a big surprise. South Carolina actually underestimated Hillary Clinton’s vote share by about 20 points. So we’ve had a couple of big mistakes, but mostly they’ve been within four or five points, kind of what you’d expect,” said Dr. Nelson. “Now, one thing I think will really show in Ohio, there’s been kind of this trend in favor of Kasich, finally this Fox poll shows him ahead, but that ground game really will make a big difference, that’s worth three, four percent at least, as compared to Trump, who doesn’t have a big organization in the state.”

