Wood Co. Sheriff: Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit won't fly

Starting in May, people living in West Virginia will no longer need to have a CCW permit in order to carry a concealed weapon. But, will those residents be able to carry here? Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says no.

“Ohio has reciprocity with many states around the country, but if you're visiting from West Virginia, and you carry without a CCW, you'll have to leave your weapon at home,” said Wasylyshyn.

Here in Ohio, the law is that if you want to carry a concealed weapon, you have to apply for a permit. That will often times allow you to also carry in other states that have similar CCW laws. But Sheriff Wasylyshyn says carrying without one, isn't going to fly here.

He says there's a series of things that go into getting your CCW permit, including background checks and mental health evaluations, but also basic classes.

“The one-time class of learning some basics, I think are very important, because there are some people that have never handled a gun that may go out and get a permit to carry a gun or start carrying a gun whether they have a permit or not. If they have a gun in their home, people should take a gun safety class to understand how it works,” said Wasylyshyn.

