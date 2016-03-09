Students at Keyser Elementary 'taste test' new foods for cafeteria menu

Students at Keyser Elementary got the chance to taste test some new foods for the cafeteria menu. (Source: WTOL)

Typically, teachers are the ones handing out grades. But Wednesday, some Toledo Public Schools students handed out grades of their own.

The kids at Keyser Elementary got the chance to “taste test” new foods for the cafeteria menu.

“I think it’s really cool, because some of the food in the lunch room does not taste good and this food does,” said Kyameiah Hughes, a Keyser 5th grade student.

The kids tried things like turkey, pepperoni pizza squares, grilled chicken nuggets, chicken fries, and strawberry and cherry Craisins. Plus, products with fun names like Belly Bears and Crunchers were also on the menu.

“(Which one do you like so far?) Honey gram crackers,” said Antonieo Solis, Keyser 4th grade student.

“The purple berry crunch, I think that’s the best one in all of them,” said Ekxania Davis, Keyser 4th grade student.

But some of the new foods just didn't make the cut for some students.

“I really liked all of them, but the one that I did not care for was the lemon,” said Nicholas Kollman, Keyser 5th grade student.

The foods that the students liked could very well be on school’s menus this fall.

