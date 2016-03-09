Despite claims on property, sale of Riviera Maia complex has been pushed back

It was supposed to happen this week, but now the chances look slim.

An interested developer put claims on the Riviera Maia apartment complex, but the legal transfer was pushed back yet again.

Last week a representative for Contour Development, out of Detroit, said they were excited to get started on renovating this apartment complex.

Though the deal seems eminent and closing was set to take place this week, WTOL 11 just learned the closing has been postponed.

The City of Toledo is not an owner of Riviera Maia, but they have been caring for the property since it was shut down and are owed a lot of money, so they want this deal done just as much as the current owner.

Janet Schroeder with the Mayor's office says the city anticipates to recover the full amount they have paid to keep the property safe and maintained after it was shut down. The exact figure is unknown, but WTOL does know that the value is some where over $10,000.

Besides the city making sure they get compensated in the deal, the current lien holder of Riviera Maia is asking for upwards of $2.5 million, which is a bargain for a property of its size. That figure breaks down to about $5,000 for each building in the complex.

Attorney Jerry Phillips, who represents the current owner of Riviera Maia, says he is confident this is a done deal and that the paperwork just needs to be signed.

"My feeling is it should get done but everyone has to compromise to get it done," said Phillips.

The new closing date is expected for next week.

