Local teamsters protest pension cuts

The local teamsters held a rally at Dzia’s Irish Pub Wednesday, protesting proposed cuts to their pensions.

In September, 2015, the Central States Pension Fund submitted a rescue plan to the Department of Treasury requesting cuts of 23 percent or more.

“It’s like their stealing our money,” said local Teamster Dan Ossege.

The CSP Fund said for every $3.46 cents paid out to retirees, it's only collecting $1.00 from contributing employers and eventually that money will run out if the math doesn't change. If the proposed plan is approved those receiving pensions will start seeing those cuts starting July 1.

“People will be devastated,” Ossege said.

But while the CSP claims the average cut is 23 percent, Ossege said those cuts could be as much as 70 percent. The teamsters believe there must be another way to save the pension fund without making drastic cuts.

“We want the treasury department to turn it down and to have them come back with something, another plan. ‘Cause this one it just doesn't, it won't work for us guys,” Ossege said

The Department of Treasury will either approve or decline the plan within the next 60 days.

Stay with WTOL 11 as this story develops.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.