Toledo police express message of thanks to citizens

Police officers are sworn to protect and serve, but many time's it's a thankless profession that is easy to criticize.

Officers at Toledo Police Department admit morale has been low, but there's been a recent boost in spirits and they want to thank the citizens.

Officer David Michael Avalos has been a police officer for 21 years.

"At first I was taken back by it and now it is becoming more frequent and I am actually thankful the citizens are starting to feel this way," said Avalos.

With stories of police brutality and officers being killed, it's easy for citizens to pass judgment on local officers.

"It lumps us in the same group, and unfortunately there's a lot of good officers that try their best throughout the country," said Avalos.

But there has been a change this year. Many TPD officers have been approached by citizens at gas stations and on the street with messages of thanks and encouragement.

"People are going out of their way to make us feel a little bit better. They are just letting us know they do appreciate us. I really like it, it's very nice," said Avalos.

He says it happens several times throughout the day for him and his coworkers, so much that TPD posted this message of thanks on their Facebook page:

"I just want to thank the citizens. They have reassured me in my line of work that I am doing what I am supposed to be doing," said Avalos.

Officer Avalos says these messages really do make a difference.

