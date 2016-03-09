Hillary Clinton moves forward from Michigan upset

Presidential Candidates who did not win in Tuesday's Michigan primary are looking ahead to next Tuesday's primary with multiple states, including Ohio.

Polls had predicted Hillary Clinton winning big in Michigan, and political experts say there could be many reasons as to why she did not come out on top.

"This is a big upset. This is a big miss by the pollsters, and it's not really what we expected from looking at polling. I'm not sure that it's entirely that Hillary Clinton went wrong, as much as the pollsters maybe had a bad model of who was going to turn out," said Sam Nelson, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Toledo.

Nelson explains that could be because the electoral model in Michigan was based on the 2008 primary.

"President Obama was actually not on the ballot in 2008, so they had kind of a hard time coming up with a model of what the electorate was going to look like yesterday, and that may have been at least part of the explanation," he said.

Still, it left some wondering which key factors Clinton could have been missing?

"Other things that I think affected Clinton were the age of voters. Under 30 voters turned out at a much higher rate than we saw in Mississippi. They turned out at lower rates and she had a huge win there," said Nelson.

That's in addition to the fact that Sanders performed better with African-American voters than he has in some other states. Either way, some experts say Clinton did not spend as much time in Michigan.

"She may not have invested as much as Senator Sanders did in Michigan; he really needed that win to stay in the race. She could afford to do a little worse and really look to next Tuesday, to make up any ground based on that," said Nelson.

Pointing out that Sanders voted against an auto industry bailout may not have worked in Clinton's favor, either.

"It looked like that was a real tough hit on Sanders, but it doesn't seem to have carried through in the way that they anticipated. It's hard to get at what really happened, because exit polls don't give enough detail," said Nelson.

As far as the issue of Clinton being considered "less trustworthy" by some voters, Nelson says that could have also been a factor.

"That does seem to have hurt her a little bit yesterday, but that varies a lot by age. She's seen as more trustworthy amongst older voters, less amongst younger voters. So that may really be related to the age of the people who are turning out," said Nelson.

Current polls for Ohio could also be misleading, as they seem to have been in Michigan.

"It certainly leads me to think that the poll lead that Clinton has in Ohio is maybe not as strong as it looks on paper. It's hard to predict, but I'm taking that with a little bit of a grain of salt. Ohio and Michigan you'd think would look pretty similar in terms of what actually happens. But she's got big leads in polls in Illinois and Florida and those are big states," said Nelson.

Experts have said that in order for candidates to do well in Ohio, they need to get their voters to the polls to keep racking up the delegates.

"It seems like campaigns are working week by week, and maybe by tomorrow (in Toledo) we'll see a lot more activity as things get closer," said Nelson.

He also noted that even if Sanders ends up winning other states, Clinton could still come out with a huge haul of delegates in Florida. Still, next week in Ohio will be very telling.

