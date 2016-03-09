Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson holds income tax rally at East Toledo Senior Center

Issue 2 proposes an additional 1/4 percent income tax on top of the existing 3/4 percent tax to fix roadways and infrastructure in residential neighborhoods. (Source: WTOL)

The issue of fixing Toledo's streets was hotly contested during the mayoral race that concluded with the election of Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. On Wednesday, the Mayor held an income tax rally at the East Toledo Senior Center to push the plan of increasing taxes to pave the way for nicer neighborhood roadways.

Issue 2 proposes a new quarter percent increase in addition to the current income tax of 3/4 percent. The money collected would go into funds strictly for fixing neighborhood roadways, not main roadways.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says it is important to address the issue with seniors because crumbling roads and infrastructure is something that can be costly to them.

However, since the tax is on income, retirees will not see an increase in their taxes if the issue passes on the ballot March 15.

The Mayor said this will generate about $18.6 million annually. Out of that sum, $16.6 million would go towards fixing residential streets. The remaining $2 million would be used to expedite a 2016 police class.

“Everyone I talked to has been receptive, but we still have to do the hard work. We still have to explain to voters that this is a benefit for them, that we’ve done everything that we can short of having a tax increase, to be able to come to the voters and say this is crucial for us to do to move the city forward,” said Hicks-Hudson.

If the issue passes, Mayor Hicks-Hudson says she will form a Neighborhood Street Tax Advisory Council consistent of business and community leaders who will provide transparency to the public on the usage of the additional Issue 2 money.

