Report a pothole

Calling 419-936-BUMP to report potholes will help workers identify problem areas around the city. (Source: WTOL)

Help is wanted to identify problematic potholes in the Toledo area.

If you have a specific location, call 419-936-BUMP and the pothole will be registered so a work order can be processed to fix it.

City leaders continue to look for long-term solutions for Toledo's streets.

Issue 2 deals with this topic and will be on the ballot in the upcoming Primary, March 15.

