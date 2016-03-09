Businesses say Hensville will make up for profits lost during construction

Lori Schoen, Artistic Director of Shared Lives Studio on N. St. Clair, says after they are excited to have more exposure to the community after the grand opening of Hensville in downtown. (Source: WTOL)

As crews put the finishing touches for the grand opening of Hensville in downtown, local businesses are eager to make up for lost time and profits at the cause of construction.

However, most owners say it will be worth the renewed exposure as more people are drawn to the area as well as their shop windows.

Lori Schoen, Artistic Director of Shared Lives Studio said, “We are really looking forward to it – obviously more exposure for our studio and for our artists. Just the fact that there’s going to be all of this new commerce and excitement about the whole area; I’m sure that’s going to drive a ton of people down here for us. That’s just more exposure.”

K.C. St. John, assistant manager of Ye Olde Durty Bird is excited for the grand opening as well.

"Mud Hens season down here is always really exciting. So, are we gonna do well? Yes. Is everyone else gonna do well around here? Definitely. This is definitely a nice thing here in downtown Toledo."

The grand opening of Hensville starts with a rooftop St. Patty’s Day party. Get your tickets today.

