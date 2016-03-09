Toledo author, advocate to give talk on overcoming hardships at Pinnacle

Diana Patton is a newly published author, attorney, advocate and speaker who will host Northwest Ohio Human Resource Association's next meeting at the Pinnacle in Maumee. (Source: Amazon books)

A newly published author will give an inspirational talk at the Pinnacle on Thursday.

Diana Patton, author of "Inspiration in My Shoes" released Monday, will host the Northwest Ohio Human Resource Association’s meeting with the topic of "Emotional Intelligence and Vulnerability – Traits of High Performers" as it applies to her novel and life experience.

The author left her job as General Counsel/Vice President/COO of the Toledo Fair Housing Center to pursue her mission of spreading the message that “tragedy can be turned into triumph.”

Patton is native to Toledo, Ohio.

Participants in the event can expect to hear her story and learn how to: tackle tough conversations, improve emotional intelligence to earn more money, and inspire others.

“In telling my story, I want to share hope. I want young women to be filled with purpose. I also want to demonstrate the power adults can have in encouraging young people to make a difference,” Patton said.

The event will be held Thursday, March 10 at the Pinnacle in Maumee, OH.

Register here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.