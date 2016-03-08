Nine Ohio teens file lawsuit for right to vote in Presidential primary

If you are a 17-year-old that will turn 18 by the general election, you can vote in the primary.

If you are a 17-year-old that will turn 18 by the general election, you can vote in the primary.

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the Secretary of State John Husted, as nine Ohio teens fight for the right to vote for a presidential nominee in next week’s primary election.

According to the Secretary of State, 17 year olds who will be 18 before the November election can vote in the primary election next week. But Husted says they can't vote for presidential nominees.

He says the issue rests in the difference between nominating someone and electing someone.

Husted says 17 year olds who will be 18 by the November election can nominate a candidate - like for the U.S. Senate race. But he says because they aren't 18, they can't elect a candidate, like for the Presidential race.

“We actually don't vote on a candidate for president,” said Husted. “We elect a delegate that does that voting on our behalf at the respective democratic and republican conventions.”

Now, nine 17 year olds in Ohio, including a Notre Dame Academy student from Toledo, want to be able to vote for a presidential candidate in next week's primary election. To do so, a lawsuit has been filed in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the lawsuit, these teens seek a ruling that the Ohio Election Official Manual violates, a part of the Ohio Revised Code. It says in a recent revision of the official manual, Husted separated the race for president from other primary election races and said 17 year olds couldn't vote in the presidential primary. The lawsuit also says there's a code that gives 17 year olds who will be 18 the right to vote in the primary election and that another code states "unless otherwise specified, presidential primary elections are included in reference to primary elections."

In response to the lawsuit, Husted says "I welcome this lawsuit and I am very happy to be sued on this issue because the law is crystal clear."

In an interview conducted Monday, Husted said the law was nothing new and has been the case in Ohio as far back as 1908.

“It's the way we did it in the last presidential primaries, it's the way it was done in the primary before that and the primary before that,” said Husted.

According to the lawsuit, the teens are looking for the court's judgment and notice to all county boards of elections, including Lucas County's, no later than noon this Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.