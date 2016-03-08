Fremont police use new drone to find escaped inmate

Fremont police put a new crime-fighting tool to good use Tuesday.

Recently, the department purchased a drone equipped with a camera from The Drone Store, a locally owned and operated business.

Tuesday was the department's second day of training with the drone and officers say they got the chance to see it in action.

Around 2:39 p.m. the Fremont Police Department was notified that an inmate has escaped from the Sandusky County Jail. Officers quickly sprung into action and used the drone to locate the inmate.

Video released by Fremont police shows officers surrounding the suspect and eventually getting him back in custody.

