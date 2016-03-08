BGSU professor breaks down Michigan primary results

Another huge night of primaries Tuesday, turned out victorious for candidates on both sides of the fence. WTOL 11 sat down with Dr. Melissa Miller, an associate professor of political science at Bowling Green State University, to find out what it all means.

Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump claimed victory in both Mississippi and Michigan.

“It’s like the Trump train has left the station," said Dr. Miller. "He’s won in the northeast, he’s won in the south, he’s won in the west with Nevada, more western states to come, and tonight he won Michigan. So he’s really proving hard to stop.”

But while he did once again dominate the primaries, Ohio Governor John Kasich took an honorable second in Michigan, beating out Senator Ted Cruz.

“I think Kasich is actually pleased. I think that the polls going in were mostly showing that it would be a Trump victory, so I think Kasich is pleased and it looks like he probably will hang on to the second place, with Cruz just a couple of votes behind," said Dr. Miller. “Kasich, I think, he has separated himself from others in terms of even the message we just heard, the compassionate conservative, the one who’s staying positive. He is the last governor standing. He has staked it all on the Midwest. He is hoping to have a rust belt revolution, he was hoping to start it tonight, maybe not the big kick off Michigan win he was looking for, but he stays alive for next week for sure.”

So should the Republican Party rethink who they are backing?

“The establishment should being giving (Kasich) a second look tonight. They put all their eggs in the Marco Rubio basket and Rubio looks like he’s fourth in Mississippi, fourth in Michigan. While he won the Minnesota caucus and Puerto Rico, it’s Kasich who seems to be able to compete, particularly among independent voters, those are the very voters who would make for a good general election campaign," said Dr. Miller. "(Kasich) lives another day, but I’m not so sure about Marco Rubio. It really is do or die in Florida next week.”

Switching over the Democratic side of things, front runner Hillary Clinton took Mississippi, but the largest win of the night was Bernie Sanders' victory in Michigan.

“It’s really a wake up call for (Clinton) that Bernie Sanders is really quite competitive and looks like a two, two and a half point lead over Clinton tonight," said Dr. Miller. “The Sanders campaign says that one of the reasons he did so well may have been that altercation they had about the auto-bailout at the most recent debate. He felt it was kind of a misrepresentation of Clinton to attack him on his auto-bailout vote, because it was a vote imbedded within a big package about bailing out Wall Street. So I think we’re going to hear more about that, about a bailout, as they head to Ohio next week, I think that will remain contentious.”

But is a lead for Sanders likely to remain?

“Sanders and Clinton, he’s still in it. He says he’s going to stay in it, but the logic is tough for him, because the African American vote is such a large component of the Democratic base, that it’s hard to argue that you should be the Democratic nominee if you can’t win sizable victories among African Americans. So that’s where he was really trying to pave the way, he got a lot of African American endorsements, but he hasn’t seen the payoff yet. So the clock is ticking for him," said Dr. Miller. “His support of young voters is helping him everywhere, including Michigan. One thing where (Clinton) slipped a little tonight was among African American voters. So, if you look at the exit polls, she was winning 55 percent of African American votes in Michigan, but that’s actually a little lower than what she was doing in southern states. And I think part of it is that Sanders’ economic message, his jobs message, really resonates in Michigan in a way that he’s really been able to get that message across in a way that maybe wasn’t as resonate in the south, where Clinton has such strength... Clinton, frankly, has always had such a healthy lead over Sanders. And even with tonight’s loss, I think I’d put my money on her to still wrap up the nomination."

But it looks like things may ultimately come down to next week's primaries in Ohio and Florida.

“You know, usually I say this in the Fall of a Presidential election year, that is all comes down to Ohio and Florida. I find myself saying it in the Spring, that in the primary season, again, it’s all going to come down to Ohio and Florida. So I would stay tuned until next week," said Dr. Miller.

