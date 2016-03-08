Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - March 6,2016

This week on leading edge with Jerry Anderson Cincinnati democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, talked about his chance to face off against U.S. Senator Rob Portman in the fall.

But first, Sittenfeld has to beat former governor Ted Strickland on the 15th, something he thinks the incumbent is hoping doesn't happen.

