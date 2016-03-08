GOP ballots cause confusion among voters in Ohio

The Ohio primary is just one week away and the GOP ballots are causing some confusion with voters.

WTOL 11 got its hands on a sample ballot right from the early voting center in Downtown Toledo. If you're voting for a Republican candidate there are two sections to choose a candidate from, but only one counts.

According to GOP rules, there are always two sections for the voter to select a candidate in a presidential primary. The first is a delegate-at-large that lists the republican candidates and a second section called districts delegates that again, lists the same candidates. But this year there's a twist.

Only the vote for the at-large candidate counts. That means the delegate votes don't get distributed proportionally based on districts.

Ohio has 66 delegates up for grabs and if the delegate vote counted, the votes could be split among candidates.

WTOL talked to early voters downtown to find out if they understand how it all works.

"For someone that hasn't voted before it might be confusing, but for somebody with experience it would be a walk in the park," said Ohio voter.

WTOL reached out to the Ohio Republican Party to get a better explanation and received this statement:

"We switched to a winner take all contest for the first time this year. If you like your candidate for president, vote for both sets of delegates. But the winner of the statewide vote will be awarded all of the delegates, unlike in previous years where a candidate could win the delegates of specific congressional districts," said Matt Borges, Chairman Ohio Republican Party.

"The Lucas County Republican Party has received a lot of calls, hundreds of calls, regarding the ballot. They had a problem with there being a set on the ballot, to vote for two different delegates, when there can only be one winner," said Silas Tsang, Executive Director of Lucas County's GOP Party. "It's the way that it works, the way that the process works and it's up to us again, for the Lucas County Republican Party, to help. It doesn't matter how it's set up, we have to help."

The voters who spoke with WTOL at the early voting polls say they weren't aware of this change.

"Well I guess I would vote for my candidate in both boxes," said one Ohio voter.

According to a Republican party rule passed in 2014, all states holding primaries on or after March 15 can award their delegates on a winner-take-all basis.

This is the first year this rule has been implemented. So keep that in mind when you head to the polls next week.

The Lucas County GOP Party wants voters to call them if they have any lingering questions.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.