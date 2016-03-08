Wood Co. man sentence to 15-to-life for death of 3-month-old son

A Wood County man accused of shaking his 3-month-old son to death back in May of 2014 was sentenced Tuesday.

James Henderson, 20, was found guilty on three charges back in January.

Tuesday, he appeared before Judge Robert Pollex in Wood County Common Pleas, where he was sentenced to 15-to-life for involuntary manslaughter, five years for child endangering and five years for felonious assault.

Judge Pollex ruled that all of the sentences run concurrently, which means Henderson will serve 15-to-life for all three crimes and is eligible to apply for parole after 15 years.

