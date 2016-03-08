List ranks Toledo as a city where Americans 'work the least'

The city of Toledo has made many lists in recent weeks; this time it's ranked 8th in the Top 20 Cities where Americans Work the Least.

Studies show that the average working American logs about 39 hours per week, and working any longer could be related to stress, as well as take a toll on health and productivity. A new study by the financial site Wallet Hub analyzed 116 of the most populated cities with regards to work and employment, and from there came the list of the 'Top 20 Cities where Americans Work the Least.'

The findings showed that the average hours Toledoans worked per week were 36.4, with the minutes spent commuting to work on an average day were 19.1. That left the minutes of leisure time for Toledoans spent on an average day to be 368.10.

While to some that may indicate a lower work ethic in the area, University of Toledo Associate Finance Professor Andrew Solocha says this can be looked at as good news.

"It goes to the quality of life in Toledo, that we can get to work fairly easily. If you work in some of the big cities, you have a two hour commute. And the number of people who had two jobs were fairly low on the list, so that also spells for quality of life. People are not struggling as much as we perceive them to be," said Solocha. "We're blessed with the auto industry here, with a lot of high-paying jobs rather than retail jobs. So this really contributes to the amount of leisure time that we're allowed to get. It's tremendous; it allows us to do other things, and to be more productive in different ways."

Toledo was not the only city in the region to make the list; Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit also ranked in the top 20.

To read the full list, click here.

To read the Wallet Hub Findings, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.