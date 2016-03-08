UT announces potential plan to merge two colleges

A change could soon come to the University of Toledo that would involve the College of Communication and the Arts and the College of Languages, Literature and Social Sciences.

The two may merge in the near future, with UT President Dr. Sharon Gaber citing the 'budget' as a main reason for the plan.

The plan would combine the college with communications, music and art programs with the college that houses foreign languages, English and History. That would bring the total number of colleges on main campus to 13.

Dr. Gaber informed faculty of the plan through an email,saying: "As time has progressed and our budget realities have emerged, it has become clear that we need to move forward with this merger."

The letter also indicates that the President's office and the faculty will work together to draft a proposal that presents a "win-win'" situation.

The reorganization issue is a topic that's been openly discussed since Dr. Gaber's arrival to Toledo last summer.

It also is not the first time during her tenure that she's implemented a college merger. Last month, the University Board of Trustees approved a merger of the College of Health Sciences and the College of Social Justice and Human Services.

Timing for the new merger, how it could affect faculty, and who would be the new deans have yet to be announced.

The University of Toledo declined an interview with the President or the Interim Provost, stating that both were out of town. The university did, however, provide the information used in this story.

