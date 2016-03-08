Suspect uses hand grenade in aggravated robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police responded to a call from AJ’s bar on Westwood, looking for an aggravated robbery suspect.

31-year-old Sean Goldi was arrested on scene and transported into police custody for questioning.

During questioning police learned that Goldi used a hand grenade during the robbery.

Detectives did locate a grenade at Goldi’s home.

Bomb squad officials were able to determine that the grenade was inactive.

A K9 was used to search the suspect’s car, but no evidence was found there.

