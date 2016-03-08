Suspect uses hand grenade in aggravated robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect uses hand grenade in aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to a call from AJ’s bar on Westwood, looking for an aggravated robbery suspect.

31-year-old Sean Goldi was arrested on scene and transported into police custody for questioning.

During questioning police learned that Goldi used a hand grenade during the robbery.

Detectives did locate a grenade at Goldi’s home.

Bomb squad officials were able to determine that the grenade was inactive.

A K9 was used to search the suspect’s car, but no evidence was found there. 

