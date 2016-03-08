Toledo police partner with fire department to combat arson

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Arson has been a major problem in Toledo. It's an issue the police and fire departments are teaming up to combat.

Last May, they formed Toledo's Fire Investigation Unit to solve and reduce arson.

Arson investigators with TFD moved their offices across the street inside TPD's Investigative unit.

Chief Santiago says it's a partnership that was long overdue.

"It was just time to say 'enough is enough.' We had quite a spike in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, and then we lost our two firefighters. So we definitely wanted to take this on more aggressively," said Chief Santiago.

The unit allows for more investigators to work on arson cases together.

Police help with gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, while fire investigators concentrate on the science behind the fire, like where it was started and how.

Combining skills and departments means the Lucas County Prosecutor can receive a stronger case to help seek justice.

"These cases are unique because they are not committed in front of witnesses and the evidence burns up in the fire. So we need to be better, we need to be more scientific, use technology and we need to use all our investigative tools. Putting all those ingredients together in one unit will be terrific I think," said Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates.

Another part of the partnership involves the public.

Police and fire crews hope you will help by providing information anytime you see anything suspicious or know anything about a past arson.

You can do that by calling Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

