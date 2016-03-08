17 shell casings recovered after shooting in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

17 shell casings recovered after shooting in south Toledo

Toledo police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the 300 block of Daniel Street Monday night.

According to police, three teens were walking by the home when words were exchanged between the teens and people standing outside the home.

At that point, the teens say people from the home began to chase the boys as they ran to a home on the 1100 block of Walbridge.

The teens say they began to hear rocks being thrown at the home and shots rang out soon after.

Seventeen shell casings and one bullet were recovered from the scene.

One man was arrested on unrelated warrants.

No injuries were reported in the incident, although the investigation is still ongoing.

