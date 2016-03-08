Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Toledo man after deputy purs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Toledo man after deputy pursuit

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a young man who led a deputy on a pursuit

Officials say a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the abandoned Star Motel on Telegraph Road in Bedford Township around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The driver, 18-year-old Jonah Bartlett of Toledo, drove away after a brief interaction with the deputy. 

The deputy chased Bartlett to the intersection of Smith Road and Lewis Avenue before he crashed into a tree. Barlett then ran away.

Deputies and Toledo police searched the area but could not find the man.

Around 9:30 p.m. someone saw Bartlett running from Smith Road Elementary School into a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators say he tried to steal a van in the school parking lot and left a note behind threatening to hurt himself.

On Tuesday, someone reported seeing Bartlett around 12:30 and told an off-duty deputy. 

The young man surrendered peacefully to police and was arrested.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700

