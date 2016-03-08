Allegiant Airlines adds nonstop flight from Toledo Express to Myrtle Beach, SC

Those looking for some fun in the sun can now fly from Toledo Express Airport to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

The flight is non-stop and begins June 3.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced the plans during a news conference at its Downtown Toledo headquarters Tuesday morning, saying the additional flight will hopefully bring some more energy to the airport.

“We get the input from the flying public,” said Jerry Chabler, Board of Directors and Airport Committee Chairman.

The Toledo Express Airport has seen increased passenger numbers for three straight years.

In 2015, there were 179,000 people who traveled through Toledo Express Airport, the highest number since 2009.

“Allegiant has been a strong partner of ours for ten years now and any continuing expansion is a good sign for the airport and the local community,” said Joe Rotterdam, Manager of Airport Operations and Airport Affairs.

This will be the fourth non-stop flight out of Toledo on Allegiant Airlines.

