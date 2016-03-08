Donald Trump discusses Ohio primary and jobs with WTOL 11

WTOL 11 spoke with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump on Daybreak on FOX 36 Tuesday morning.

The Presidential candidate discussed the importance of winning the Ohio Primary next week and whether he could beat Ohio Governor John Kasich on his home turf.



We asked him about the issues important to the voters here, specifically jobs in the auto industry.

"I want to protect it because if you look at Ford, Ford moved a massive plant. A $2.5 billion plant to Mexico. Other companies are moving to Mexico, Japan is getting stronger and stronger and I'm not gonna allow it to happen and we're gonna negotiate intelligently," said Trump.



As of March 7, Kasich trails Trump by 3 percent, according to Public Policy Polling. That is within the poll's margin of error.



