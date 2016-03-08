Large turnout expected in Michigan primary

The primary election kicked off in Michigan Tuesday morning. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

The state has a closed primary, which means voters will have to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot when they arrive.

Voters can cross party lines if they wish to do so. However, they cannot select both.

Monroe, Michigan election officials anticipate polling locations to be extremely crowded because of the high interest revolving around the Presidential race.

Preliminary numbers are already indicating a large turnout.

"We're expecting higher turnouts than we saw in 2012," said Michelle LaVoy, City of Monroe Clerk Treasurer. "In the state there have been over 500,000 absentee ballots that have already been requested. The states prepared for a big big day and so are we here in Monroe."

Michigan is said to be the big prize for both sides Tuesday, with 59 Republican delegates up for grabs and 130 Democratic delegates on the line.

Several voters outside the polls the YMCA in Monroe said they feel that this year's election is huge for the country.

Elenora Kahala says she made it a point to come out and vote, because there are a couple key issues that hit close to home for her.

"When we have homeless veterans in this country that have fought and died, there's no reason for that, to me. But, yet still, all these other countries, we're building them up, and they snub their noses up at us. Let's bring some of that money back into the country and jobs, of course," said Kahala.

James Thompson says he hopes that everyone realizes that this primary election is extremely important for our country and that they get out there and vote, especially younger generations.

"This time of year, I would say this is very, very important. More important now than it ever has been. Get out and vote. Yes, young people, we need our young people to stand up and vote, more so now than ever," said James Thompson.

Again, the polls close at 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.