Search and rescue for missing Toledo man suspended

On Tuesday, coast guard crews found a boat two miles away from Halfway Creek Boat Launch in Erie Township, where a search for a man was underway.

Police believe 35-year-old Brent Burton of Toledo launched his 14-foot aluminum boat from Halfway Creek around 10 a.m. Monday. He was headed to Turtle Island, but has not been seen since.

Burton's fiance told authorities that he is an avid fisher and was wearing a life jacket at the time.

His family and friends gathered, comforting each other as the search and rescue took place.

"He was a boater and a fisherman, so it sounds like he was pretty boat savy. I imagine with these winds, like any boater knows, it doesn't take long for the winds and the lake to kick up and danger to approach," said Dean Ansel, Chief of Erie Township Police.

A boat matching the description of Burton's was found floating in the Maumee Bay, off the Michigan shore. A gas can was also found near Luna Pier.

The rescue team says the wind played a huge factor in their search.

"The accident site could be point A and by now it's at point B, which could be miles away. So it makes the search a lot harder if we had calmer winds," said Ansel.

The search and rescue for Burton has since been suspended.

“The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one of the most difficult to make,” said Cmdr. Kevin Floyd, chief of prevention for Coast Guard Sector Detroit. “I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Brenton Burton. After conducting an exhaustive search with our partner agencies in Lake Erie covering more than 250 square miles by air and boat, we made the decision to suspend the active search.”

