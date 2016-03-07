Police use 6 doses of Naloxone to save man after overdose

A Toledo man overdosed Sunday and was saved by quick thinking Toledo police officers.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in west Toledo. Off-duty Officer Stephanie McQueery found a 20-year-old man unconscious and laying in the White Tower parking lot.

“She put her training into effect, identified it as a heroin overdose,” said Sgt. Kevan Toney.

That's when she called 911 and started chest compressions on the man.

“I was just down the street,” said Toney.

Sgt. Toney was there within minutes and was able to step in and help, thanks to a new drug officers started carrying just a few weeks ago called Naloxone, or Narcan.

The drug is a mist that goes up the victim's nose and can reverse the effects of heroin, potentially saving the victim's life.

“So, when I got there, I was able to administer Narcan prior to the fire department's arrival,” said Toney.

It took six doses of the drug to revive the man.

Toledo police say when it comes to heroin overdoses, every second counts. So they hope that by carrying this drug, they can start treatment while they wait for the fire department to arrive.

“They have to get out of the station house, they have to arrive on scene, and we may be just a few minutes around the block, and that was the case last night,” said Toney.

This isn't the first time Toledo officers have used Narcan.

In the three weeks they've been carrying it, they've had to administer it to five different patients.

Now, they're hoping this gives overdose victims a second chance.

“A second chance to go get help and overcome that addiction,” said Toney.

