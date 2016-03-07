13-year-old boy shot in leg at Moody Manor

The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Crews were called to the Moody Manor apartments on Page Street in central Toledo around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found a 13-year-old boy bleeding from his leg when they arrived. He had been shot four or five times.

"It's an atrocity, why someone would pick a 13-year-old to shoot is beyond me," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

A gun was later found in the 2200 block of Kent, where witnesses say the shooter ran. Five shell casings were also found in the apartment building's parking lot.

There is currently no suspect in the shooting.

The Moody Manor is no stranger to violence. Between 2010 and 2012 four violent shootings occurred there. Two were investigated as homicides, with one of the victims being 1-year-old Keondra Hooks. Her older sister Leondra Hooks survived.

TPD blamed the Manor Boys, a Toledo gang, for being behind most of the violence.

Since then changes have been made to make the area safer. Lights were added, along with real-time crime cameras, which TPD monitors. Officers also patrol the area more frequently.

It's all a part of a partnership between TPD and apartment management that Lt. Heffernan believes is still working despite Monday's shooting.

