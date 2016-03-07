TPD: Nearly 100 raids conducted so far this year

According to the Toledo Police Department, from the start of the New Year through February they, along with partnering agencies, have raided 96 homes - a good chunk in just two months.

"Last year we did approximately 400 raids and 700 narcotic search warrants," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "So it is an active thing that we do."

Heffernan says they often learn about illegal activity through community complaints, and says they are taking those complaints seriously, even if it looks like they're not.

"It's going to be an unmarked detective, a detective in plain clothes, is going to be following up on this. So while you may think that they're not responding there, that is not the case. Now again, that detective has to develop some probable cause to take the investigation further," said Heffernan.

While TPD and other agencies are on the streets looking to stop drug dealers, the Drug Addiction Response Team (DART) officers are looking to help addicts recover.

Officer Damian Worthy calls the fight so far this year "furious."

"It's through the roof," said Worthy. "And we're seeing it throughout many different age groups, obviously different socio-economic backgrounds."

And while DART officers are focused on the addicts they are helping, Worthy says community members reach out to the DART team with information about dealers, which they then pass along to TPD to help.

"The community sees what we're going, and the community wants to take control of their families," said Worthy. "They want their communities back, and they're reaching out in an alarming rate with a lot of information."

Officer Worthy says the DART team is much stronger at this time in 2016, than in 2015, because of staffing and partnerships with police and fire.

DART is a one-of-a-kind addiction response team and is part of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff John Tharp has said the goal is not to arrest addicts, but to assist them through the recovery process.

