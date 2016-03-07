Voting in the Primary: Can 17 years old vote in Ohio

If you are a 17-year-old turning 18 by the general election, you can vote in the primary.

Though it's important to know your ability to vote really comes down to the words "nominate" and "election."

"You'll be able to vote in the contests that are nominating contests, where your nominating someone who will be on the ballot in November," said Secretary of State Jon Husted. "The Congressional primary, or the U.S. Senate race, you are actually participating in a nominating process for your particular political party."

But, while those are a go, voting on candidates or issues that are being elected are not. In other words, presidential nominees or a levy of some kind.

"We actually don't vote on a candidate for president. We elect a delegate that does that voting on our behalf at the respective democratic and republican conventions," said Husted.

The Secretary of State says those votes are left for people 18 and up.

The issue is catching attention after several articles and press releases regarding the topic. Husted says many people are just misinformed.

"This has always been the case in Ohio. It's been the case as far back as 1908, when the Ohio Supreme Court ruled on these types of matters," said Husted.

The Secretary of State says it's important that Ohio follow these rules so that the elections are run with integrity.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.