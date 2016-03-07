Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders ends day in Ann Arbor, talks to WTOL 11

Presidential hopefuls were in Michigan Monday, making the rounds ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

That includes Senator Bernie Sanders who ended his day in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan.

Sanders’ key demographic – young people – lined up for blocks to see the presidential hopeful.

Right now, Sanders is behind in the race for delegates, making Michigan crucial with a prize of 130 delegates.

According to a poll by the Detroit Free Press, Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders in Michigan with double digits. A lot of that has to do with the labor sector, which Clinton has commanded for a very long time.

Clinton also does very well with African-American voters, where Sanders does best with young people, leading the polls in ages 18 to 34 by 65 percent.

Of course it’s no surprise Sanders would end his campaigning at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

WTOL 11’s Viviana Hurtado was at the Crisler Center where a rally took place. She sat down with the candidate.

Q: The Clinton campaign has been hammering you hard about your vote in the Senate. There are thousands of autoworkers in my region, GM and Chrysler, and auto parts workers who lost jobs. What do you have to say to them?

A: "There's one vote in the U.S. Senate, to vote for the auto bailout, and of course I voted for it. What Secretary Clinton said last night is simply not accurate," said Sanders.

Q: But you did have another vote that was against the TARP? That was directed towards banks, but there was some autoworker money?

A: "What that bailout was about primarily was bailing out large banks and yes, I was absolutely against the middle class having to bail out banks that had acted fraudulently," said Sanders.

Q: Senators Sanders, how are you going to fix the problem of our crumbling infrastructure. A tax increase is not popular in a city that's economically distressed?

A: "What we have to do is get beyond this city. What I have proposed in this campaign is a $1 trillion over five years to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. That means the bridges and the roads here in Ohio, Michigan, and Toledo," said Sanders. "We need a major investment. And when we do that, we'll create 13 million decent paying jobs."

Q: My area of NW OH and SE MI has lost a lot of these decent, good paying jobs. At some point the infrastructure, roads, and bridges are going to be fixed. What kind of job training are you going to propose and how are you going to pay for it, to created an educated workforce in our region that going to attract business?

A: "Number one, your point is very well taken. We need in this day and age, the best educated workforce, the Midwest, the NE if our economy is going to do well in the future. And what I believe is that a college education is what a high school education was 50 years ago. That's why I believe we need to make public universities tuition free. And we pay for that based on Wall Street speculation. Now's it's Wall Street's turn to help the middle class of this country," said Sanders.

Q: Is Socialist a dirty word?

A: "Not to me it's not," said Sanders. "If you want to talk about socialism, look at social security. Not many people think SS is a bad thing and they like Medicare. They like their public libraries. I believe that in all people in a democracy should have the right to a decent standard of living."

Q: You mention that you'll pay for this by closing the so-called outraged tax loop. But there are studies and reports that a Sanders presidency would bring a tax hike for all Americans. Many residents of NW OH and SE MI can't afford a tax increase.

A: "I understand that," said Sanders. "That's why we're only taxing the richest people in this country."

Q: Can you definitely say that there will not be a tax increase for middle class Americans?

A: "No. We're going to do what every other country did, paid family and medical leave. And that will cost about $1.51 per person," said Sanders.

The polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. Ohioians will have their opportunities to cast votes next Tuesday, March 15.

