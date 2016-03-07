Monroe Co. polling places prepare for MI primary

With all eyes on Michigan for Tuesday’s primary, polling places all over Monroe and the surrounding county are making final preparations.

“Ballots are out. Ballots are ready to go. Absentees have been out for a while and everything is ready. Precincts are ready to go,” said Monroe County Clerk Sharon Lemasters.

She says there have been an increased number of phone calls from voters who didn't really understand you have to declare your party for the primary. Lemasters says that could be because people are planning to vote for the first time in years.

“I think there's a much bigger interest this time. I think Mr. Trump has brought a lot of interest to the voters. I think we're going to have a huge turnout,” said Lemasters.

The test ballots for Monroe County show several former candidates, especially on the Republican side. That’s because they dropped out after the ballots were printed.

“I see people spreading the word to one another, like on social media, just in the office, around town. People are pushing each other, ‘Well make sure you vote. Don't complain unless you vote,’” said Laura Keehn, elections specialist.

Because of the expected turnout, be prepared for lines. But Monroe County election leaders say don't let that stop you from exercising your right.

