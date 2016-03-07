Police break up crime ring stemming from several counties across - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police break up crime ring stemming from several counties across NW Ohio

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Prosecutors say they broke up a crime ring in Wood County, indicting five people for several crimes over several counties last year. 

WTOL has learned that five people from various areas around the state are responsible for thefts of items ranging from ATVs, catalytic converters, generators and much more. 

The crimes happened over multiple counties including Wood, Lucas, Seneca, Ottawa and Hancock. 

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says that Ohio law states that a person can be prosecuted in any jurisdiction where any element of the offense happened.

"In this case, we have charged the persons, or indicted them, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, which allows us to bring those offenses from the various different jurisdictions into one prosecution," said Dobson.

In this case, that law came into play. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly