Ottawa Co. dispatcher honored after quick thinking saves woman being kidnapped

Nicole Kaufman was kidnapped early Monday morning after offering a ride to a man who said he needed to get to the hospital. She was able to dial 911, and police used her phone's GPS to find the car.

Nicole Kaufman was kidnapped early Monday morning after offering a ride to a man who said he needed to get to the hospital. She was able to dial 911, and police used her phone's GPS to find the car.

An Ottawa County dispatcher is being honored for his quick thinking. (Source: WTOL)

It’s a call Ottawa County dispatcher John Knecht will never forget.

February 16, 2015, Nicole Kaufman dialed 911.

“It was one of the scariest calls because we didn't know what we were getting into,” said Knecht.

Kaufman says a man named Eric Thomas told her he needed a ride to the hospital. So, as a good citizen, Kaufman let him in her car. That’s when she says he tried to kidnap her.

“At first I thought it was a typical pocket dial, we get those quite often. And just something on the line did not sound right, so we listened for a little bit and we ended up hearing a woman in distress, so we kind of went from there,” said Knecht.

Kaufman had dialed 911 and dropped the phone where Thomas couldn’t see or reach it.

Knecht, who has been a dispatcher for 10 years, says as soon as he heard a woman in distress, instincts kicked in and he quickly used the Ottawa County Sheriff’s tracking system.

After a chase from Port Clinton to Oregon, the car was finally stopped and Kaufman was safe.

Now, Knecht’s quick thinking is being recognized, with him being named the 2015 Tele-Communicator of the Year for the state of Ohio.

“It’s an honor. I work with a bunch of great people and anyone of them deserve this award,” said Knecht.

Knecht will receive the official award in April of 2017.

He says one day he would like to meet the woman who made the call that will always be etched in his memory.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.