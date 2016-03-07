TPS hopes to expand free breakfast, lunch to high school students

Getting the day started with breakfast and having a good lunch has been known to make a student’s day more productive.

Currently, Toledo Public Schools provides a free breakfast and lunch to all elementary schools. But now, through a program called Community Eligibility, they’re hoping to do the same at the district’s high schools.

The program is a provision enacted by federal law that allows high-poverty schools to serve meals to all students at no cost to them.

Right now, district officials are studying which high schools can participate in the program.

“There won't be any additional cost to the tax payers here locally at all. We're excited to be able to provide, potentially, a better product and better services for our kids,” said Jim Gant, Chief Business manager for TPS.

The district will make a decision on which schools can participate by May.

