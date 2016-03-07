Debate brings Flint, other troubled water systems to forefront

The Flint water crisis was a hot topic at Sunday's CNN Democratic Presidential Debate, bringing attention to water issues across the country.

"We have a lot of communities right now in our country where the level of toxins in the water, including lead, are way above what anybody should tolerate," said Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

John Keener, President of Toledo Water Conditioning and a Master Certified Water Specialist, said the water infrastructure in Flint isn't so far off from Toledo's.

"We have the same kind of situation here: old pipes, it's an older city. There are lead service lines, there are also asbestos cement city water mains. We have a great deal to be concerned about with our infrastructure," said Keener.

Keener also noted that it's especially true for homes built before 1987.

"They probably have copper pipes, and copper pipe was constructed with lead solder, so lead is present in many, many homes," said Keener.

Before you can treat any water issues, it's important to follow protocol when testing your water for lead.

"You're looking to do it at the point of entry to the home, so you need to have both the first draw, which is like the first water flow in the morning. And then as water has been used later on in the day, you have a flow then because those could be different. You might be picking up lead just from water sitting in your old pipes. One of the best ways to treat for lead, or microcystin, or almost anything else is reverse osmosis, which is a process where you pass water through specialized filters so we are rejecting heavy metals, lead, toxins and other chemicals," said Keener.

In Sunday's debate, moderator Anderson Cooper mentioned that there are 10 million lead service pipes delivering water to people all across the country. The City of Toledo has a process in place to protect against contaminants like lead, involving utilizing an outside lab and paying $200 per test for accurate results. The city is required to report those results to the Ohio EPA twice a year, and says it's currently in compliance with EPA regulations on lead and copper.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders says he may have a solution to fix failing water infrastructure systems across the country.

"I've got a bill for a trillion dollars, it creates 13 million jobs rebuilding Flint, Michigan, and communities all over this country," said Sanders.

Keener estimates it would cost much more.

"I think that would be at least a trillion dollars, and I think it's much more affordable to have people put in reverse osmosis system in their homes instead of trying to invest in repairing every bit of the infrastructure," said Keener.

That's part of the reason why Keener says his water customers are still concerned about their water quality.

"Usually lead is not so inherent itself, it has to come from a corrosive situation. There are a lot of potential sources for water contamination in any municipal water supply. There are things that can be present in our water, and probably will be in the future," said Keener.

"Everyone should be proactive about their water quality. They have to be aware that this is not something that will go away," said Keener.

To read Toledo water data in the Consumer Confidence Report, click here.

For more information about water quality and lead water pipes, click here.

