Police seek help in unsolved murder of retired BGSU staff member

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A murder case in Bowling Green remains unsolved.

Dawn Glanz, a retired BGSU staff member and someone well known in the Bowling Green community, was found dead in her home in 2013. Her death was ruled a homicide, listed as sharp force injury to the scalp.

Now, police are once again reaching out to the public for any assistance you can provide.

"There's been very little evidence, very little leads, as to how the homicide occurred," said Chief Tony Hetrick of the Bowling Green Police Department.

There were no signs of struggle or forced entry into the home on Kensington Drive and without any suspects, it's hard to give Glanz's family closure.

"Any information as to Dawn Glanz's previous movements the night before, if anyone saw her that morning, if anyone saw anything in the neighborhood that was suspicious, it may be a very small piece of evidence, maybe thought to be unrelated at the time, but if somebody knows something about what happened, or even the circumstances around the situation, that would be very helpful to us," said Hetrick.

Wood County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to a prosecution and at the beginning of this year that reward was increased to $10,000.

Police tell WTOL they're doing everything they can to get answers and will continue to do that.

"No matter how long it takes, we're going to work on this case, and we're going to pursue justice for Dawn," said Hetrick.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

