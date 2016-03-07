TPD assist Monroe Co Sheriff's deputies in search of suspect along Lewis Ave.

Toledo Police say they are assisting Monroe County Sheriff's deputies as they search for a suspect along Lewis Avenue.

WTOL is told Monroe County deputies were chasing the suspect when he or she ran.

Police have not released any information about the suspect at this time.

Two witnesses tell WTOL that around 4:40 p.m. a guy crashed his car into a tree and got out and started running from the cop who was trying to pull him over. He got away and they say the car has since been towed.

