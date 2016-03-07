Maumee animal hospital offers free vet services to TPD K9 Unit

The K9 unit has become a beloved part of the Toledo Police Department.

A local business has been quietly giving back for years to ensure these officers remain in peak condition. High Point Animal Hospital in Maumee donates all their services free of charge.

Since taking on the cause, TPD's K9 unit has grown from 2 to 12. But that has not stopped the High Point from providing all medical and surgical care, along with medicine, vaccines and food, free of charge.

"It's our way to give back to the community. They are fun to work with, those dogs are interesting animals. They have a huge drive, they are very connected to their handlers, so it's interesting to see that dynamic," said Dr. Molly Bopp of High Point Animal Hospital.

It's work they enjoy, but have never looked to get any recognition for their time and expenses donated.

"They are fantastic, they are not only humble, they are excited to see our dogs, which makes for a good experience for our dogs, they are not timid or shy going into a vests office, they are excited," said Lt. Brian Twining, Leader of TPD's K9 Unit.

Working dogs are strong and active and have little down time and that requires extra care that other pets don't need.

"Because of what they do, a lot of training, a lot of physical activity and some of it is difficult on them. They do end up having different problems that maybe a regular dog doesn't have," said Lt. Twining.

High Point serves and has served many other police dogs from other departments in Northwest Ohio.

"We vaccinate them a little more than we would a pet dog. When they are brought in, they go straight into a room immediately. They don't interact with the other pets in the office. It's important that they stay in that work mode of being a K9 officer," added Dr. Bopp.

Their newest client is Vaeda, Waterville Township Police Department's new K9 pup.

