Ohio Gov. Kasich orders flags lowered for Nancy Reagan

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is ordering flags at all public buildings and grounds in the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of former first lady Nancy Reagan.

The wife of former president Ronald Reagan died on Sunday of congestive heart failure at her home in Los Angeles. She was 94.

Kasich's order on Monday follows President Barack Obama's proclamation directing federal buildings, embassies, military posts and naval vessels to lower flags to half-staff. It's in place until Nancy Reagan's interment.

In a weekend statement on her death, the Republican Kasich called the former first lady "a woman of strength and wit," saying her dedication to the country was matched only by that of her husband.

