Drugs, guns & cash nabbed in Hancock County bust

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office found drugs and guns during a February raid.

The office posted a congratulations to two deputies involved in the bust on its Facebook page.

A loaded revolver, 483 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and nearly $3,000 in cash was seized.

Officials have not said who was arrested for the crimes. 

