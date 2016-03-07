Woman, 77, killed in morning crash on US-30

A 77-year-old woman from Payne was killed in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Liberty Union Road and US-30 around 11 a.m.

Linda Page, 77, was heading south on Liberty Union when she tried to cross US-30. Her car was hit by another car going west on US-30.

Page was transported to Van Wert hospital where she died from her injuries.

The other driver, Sarah Leslie, 41, was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and it is believed that alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

US-30 at Liberty union Road was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

