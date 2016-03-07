Dad blames attempt to buy heroin on effort to help daughter

Police say an Ohio father drove his adult daughter to buy heroin because she was becoming ill from withdrawal symptoms.

A Dayton police report says 52-year-old Jerry Roberts told police his daughter was a heroin addict and a problem.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/1RwmwIr ) Roberts drove his 28-year-old daughter Keri Brown from New Lebanon to Dayton on Friday to buy heroin because she was "becoming ill from the withdrawal."

The report says Brown was booked into Montgomery County Jail on charges including drug possession, possession of drug abuse instruments and tampering with evidence, and was later released.

Her father was booked on suspicion of permitting drug abuse and remained in jail Sunday night with a scheduled Monday court appearance.

It was unclear if they had attorneys.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

