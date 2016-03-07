Sylvania students involved in bullying out of school for 'foreseeable future'

Sylvania police say two 14-year-old boys wiped a candy Push Pop in a bathroom urinal before encouraging another teen to lick the candy. (Source: WTOL)

Two students involved in a severe case of bullying will “not be back in school for the foreseeable future.”

On Feb. 18, Sylvania police say two 14-year-old boys wiped a candy Push Pop in a bathroom urinal before encouraging another teen to lick the candy. Police say the suspects also punched and pushed the victim while calling him names.

The suspects have been charged with violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act and assault. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The mother of the victim says her son has mental disabilities.

The alleged bullying incident happened at a girls’ basketball game at McCord Road Junior High. Police have interviewed a large group of students who were there at the time.

On Monday, the district released the following statement regarding the suspects’ punishment:

The District cannot provide specifics about the disciplinary action taken in regard to the two students involved in the incident during the girls basketball game at McCord Junior High due to student confidentiality and privacy concerns. However, appropriate consequences were issued and the two students will not be back in school for the foreseeable future.

It remains unclear what type of punishment the teens could face from the criminal charges.

