Presidential hopeful Ohio Gov. John Kasich holds town hall in Monroe Monday

Ohio Governor John Kasich was in Michigan Monday, rallying more supporters ahead of Tuesday's primary.

"We're getting so far into this election, it's interesting. The whole country is watching Michigan now and it's not just the whole country that's watching Michigan, the world's beginning to watch," said Kasich. "I'm one of four. I'm the last Governor. Nobody ever thought I was gonna get here and it seems to be working."

The Republican Presidential candidate kicked off the day with a town hall rally at Monroe County Community College, where he answered questions about jobs, the economy and education, areas he says have failed America.

"It is a lot easier to just go along and get along and just let things kind of deteriorate and that's what we've seen happening in Washington for a long time," said Kasich. "Most of the jobs today, by the way, get created by small business and if you over-regulate them, you kill them and if you kill them, you kill people's opportunities to get work."

Kasich says his campaign is focused on the issues, rather than on his opponents.

Former Toledo Mayors Donna Owens and Mike Bell were among the supporters at Monday's event.

"(Does Kasich have a chance?) I think so. I think that if he just keeps pushing the positive message, I think people are starting to get tired of rhetoric," said Bell.

Having run several campaigns himself, Bell says Kasich is doing the right thing by not joining in and personally attacking his opponents.

"Plus, he answers the questions. And I think that in doing that he separates himself from the other candidates," said Bell.

And Senator Dale Zorn agrees, saying Michigan will need the help of the next President and Kasich could be it.

"I think he's a good administrator. He's done well in Ohio and the one thing I do like about him, he does seem to be very sincere speaking to people," said Zorn.

Kasich says he's confident he'll win Ohio in the primary. But for now it's full steam ahead in Michigan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.