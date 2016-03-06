Woodville town hall: Small towns not untouched by heroin epidemic

Hundreds of people from Woodville and Elmore joined together on Sunday at a town hall meeting to discuss heroin and opiate addiction.

Panelists, including law enforcement and health care professionals discussed the growing epidemic.

Police in those towns says there's been a spike in arrests and overdoses--proving heroin and opiate use is not just a big city problem.

So what do organizers believe is the solution to this heroin issue?

"Growing up knowing that you are unconditionally loved and cared for and your life matters and that you have something purposeful to do in life,” said town hall organizer, Jayne Klett.

Another town hall meeting will be held at a later date.

