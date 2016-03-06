SUA sweeps wins at state-wide dance competition

St. Ursula Academy's dance team took three first place awards in the OASSA competition March 5, 2016. (Source: St. Ursula Academy)

St. Ursula Academy's dance team took three wins home from the OASSA Dance/Cheerleading Competition this past weekend.

The tournament featured high school dance teams in Ohio whose scores in other competitions qualified them to compete at the state level.

SUA won first place in the categories of pom, jazz and hip hop.

Sylvania Northview, Ottawa Hills, Maumee, Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Southview also came home with awards.

The cheerleading portion of the competition continues Sunday, March 6.

List of categories and placement:

Pom

St. Ursula Academy Sylvania Northview High School Anthony Wayne High School Ottawa Hills High School Sylvania Southview High School

Jazz

St. Ursula Academy Sylvania Northview Ottawa Hills Anthony Wayne Maumee High School

Hip Hop

St. Ursula Academy Valley View High School Sylvania Southview Ottawa Hills Anthony Wayne

