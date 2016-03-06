Peyton Manning to announce retirement - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Peyton Manning to announce retirement

(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
(WTOL) -

Sources at ESPN and SportsCenter are reporting Denver Broncos quarterback  Peyton Manning will announce his retirement at a press conference Monday.

