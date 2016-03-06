Gunman who barricaded self at Deluxe Inn in Bedford Township has died

Police reported a man barricaded himself inside this Deluxe Inn on Telegraph Rd. and threatened to shoot himself. (Source: WTOL)

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported a suicidal gunman barricaded himself inside a room at the Deluxe Inn in Bedford Township.

Police responded to a call from Perrysburg police on Saturday, March 5, around 4 p.m. The call alerted deputies that 42-year-old Timothy Dubois had stolen a rifle from the area and was thought to be headed in the direction of Telegraph Road and Lavoy Road. Additional information indicated the Dubois was suicidal.

Officers located Dubois in a room at the Deluxe Inn located at 6366 Telegraph Road. They reportedly found him holding a .22 caliber gun and threatening to shoot himself.

The Monroe County Hostage Negotiator Team and members of the Monroe County Special Response Team were called to the Inn. After several hours of negotiating, he was disarmed and taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo where he died from his injuries.

